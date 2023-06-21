Dr. Robert L Green breaks barriers for Black homeowners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “There was a realtor by the name of Walter Neller. [He] did everything he could to block Blacks from buying homes,” said Dr. Robert L. Green.

A home that Dr. Robert L. Green wanted to provide for his family. He says his wife, Lettie, is the reason they moved to Michigan because before then, he didn’t have a job. After accepting a job at Michigan State University, he didn’t think his Civil Rights journey would begin in Michigan.

During the 1960′s, there were neighborhoods built for people who didn’t look like him. He recalls the realtor pushing them to live anywhere other than East Lansing.

“Why don’t you just buy one on the west side of Lansing. We have nice homes for the colors on the west side of Lansing and you won’t have a problem buying a home there. I said look, I’m gonna be working in East Lansing, so I want to live in East Lansing. I’m not gonna be working in West Lansing,” said Green.

In 1964, Green filed a housing discrimination complaint with the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.

“A lot of people gave my dad grief, black-and-white about buying a home in East Lansing,” said Robert Vincent Green.

A former MSU president at the time offered to buy Green a home but he declined saying it wouldn’t solve the problem for Black homeowners after them.

Vincent and his brothers remember growing up with a dad known to many as a civil rights leader.

“It’s kind of surreal I guess in the best way to explain it to know that my dad played a significant role in the civil rights movement with Martin Luther King Jr,” said Vincent.

“We knew our parents were at risk for survival from day to day,” said Kurt.

While this made his family a target, Green wanted to set an example for his kids and others who follow after them.

“I did what was necessary to let my sons know that discrimination in America was real,” said Green.

Vincent says the world isn’t perfect but there are more opportunities today for Black and Brown people.

“You can pretty much live where you want. You can vote you can do these things,” said Vincent.

After winning the lawsuit, the Green family made a home at 207 Bessemaur Dr. in East Lansing. A home that sparked a movement against housing discrimination for years to come.

“Remember that you are where you are because of those behind you,” said Green.

