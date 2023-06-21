Advertise With Us

Comedy for a Cause event in Owosso to raise money for Fraternal Order of Eagles

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - If you want a good laugh to start your weekend, head to Owosso.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles - a nonprofit promoting peace in the community - is hosting “Comedy for a Cause” Friday.

The event runs from 7-10 p.m. and will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 308 North Washington Street.

Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will go toward a new sign for the nonprofit’s building.

More information can be found on the Comedy for a Cause event page.

