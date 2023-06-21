Charitable donations decline in US, fourth time in 40 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to a new report from Giving USA, total giving fell 3.5% in 2022. Inflation is one of the leading factors, causing a drop of 10.5% when adjusted for price increases. This is only the fourth time in 40 years that donations did not increase year over year.

The report found that 64% of donations last year came from individual donors. The remaining donations came from foundations, wills and estates, and corporations.

Local charities said the decline comes at a time when there is an increase in people seeking help.

Marcia Beer is the executive director at the Southside Community Kitchen. She said despite bumps in the road like increases in the costs of food and supplies, other organizations, like the Greater Lansing Food Bank, help keep their doors open and the food served.

“So, if we can’t get it donated from the USDA or from a retail store or from somebody else, we are actually going to make sure we purchase those items so that they are always available and that nutrition is there for the people that need it,” said Greater Lansing Food Bank’s Director of Philanthropy, Kelly Miller.

Miller said the food bank is seeing the pinch from rising food prices and transportation costs, too. “Those are challenges we’ve been trying to overcome for the past 18 months. We are spending about 60% more year over year in food than we ever have in the past.”

It’s not just the food banks. Organizations like the American Red Cross and the Make-a-Wish Foundation of America are struggling to get donations. Despite a lack of food donations, the Southside Community Kitchen said they served more meals this year compared to last year.

“I mean, that is our one goal is to be able to serve every single person who comes to us a meal. And so far, we’ve been able to do that. Sometimes it’s an interesting meal,” said Beer.

The Southside Community Kitchen said they are open to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays at Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing, 5509 S. Pennsylvania, Lansing, MI 48911 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. They also serve on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Galilee Baptist Church, 2511 Reo Road, Lansing, MI 48911 also from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

