Capital City Comic Con returns to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Comic Con is coming back to Lansing.

It features three days of comics, cosplay, artists, vendors and more. The convention will be held at the Lansing Center from June 30 to July 2.

A full list of events can be found on the Capital City Comic Con website.

You can buy tickets on the Lansing Center website.

