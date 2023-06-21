Advertise With Us

Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says

Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Overall, the national average price for gas is down compared to this point last year.

According to AAA, Americans are paying a national average of $3.58 per gallon, nearly $1.50 less than last year.

The drivers’ group credits lower demand, lower oil prices and higher gasoline supply for the lower prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, California has been dethroned as America’s most expensive state for gas.

The new title goes to Washington state, where the average cost of regular gasoline jumped 32 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, it now costs $4.93 a gallon, 7 cents ahead of California.

Mississippi currently has the cheapest gas. Drivers there pay an average of $3 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
Jessica Bice
Lansing woman found guilty of homicide in death of boy with special needs
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Police investigate vandalism after ‘Trump,’ ‘MAGA’ found burnt into grass in City of Jackson golf course

Latest News

Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 16
A prepared dish of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda,...
US regulators approve the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2019, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Jimcy...
The sex abuse convictions of a man at the center of a tribal sovereignty ruling have been reversed
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Man is accused of killing neighboring family whose son exposed himself to man’s kids