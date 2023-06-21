3 of 4 persons of interest in Summit Township homicide investigation located, released

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located and released three of the four persons of interest in relation to the homicide investigation in Summit Township Wednesday.

Previous story: Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large

Sheriff Gary Schuette said Deputies responded to the 100 block of Hollis Street at 12:54 p.m. on Monday, June 19, for a homicide inside a residence.

Sheriff Schuette confirmed the victim, 29-year-old Keon Devonte Aguilar, died from a gunshot wound.

According to the Sheriff’s office, four persons of interest fled the scene of the homicide before the arrival of police.

The Sheriff’s office announced on June 21 that three persons of interest were interviewed and released. Detectives are working on identifying and locating the fourth person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said there is no identifiable threat to the public.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517 768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867(STOP).

