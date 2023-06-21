Advertise With Us

2 teen boys killed in fiery crash south of Laingsburg

Michigan State Police
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two teen boys were killed in a fiery crash Monday just outside of Laingsburg.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Colby Lake and Winegar roads. Police said a 16-year-old boy lost control of a Ford pickup and crashed into a ditch, where the vehicle caught fire.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were hospitalized, but the driver and a 13-year-old boy died from their injuries.

All occupants are from Laingsburg.

