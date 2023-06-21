15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final of 15 defendants in a drug trafficking organization in Mid-Michigan has been sentenced.

Edward Washington was sentenced to serve 396 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for his role in distributing fentanyl across the Lansing area.

Washington is one of the multiple people arrested in August 2021 in a large-scale investigation of two drug trafficking organizations in the Lansing area that resulted in the seizure of cash, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and more than 20 guns.

Background: 16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing

“Edward Washington oversaw the distribution of bulk quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin throughout the Lansing area,” said DEA Special Agent Orville O. Greene. “This successful prosecution and sentencing is a reminder that the DEA will pursue these criminals to not only stop the illegal distribution of poisons in our community but also to prevent the associated violence.”

The investigation was led by the DEA and the Lansing Police Department.

Collectively, the 15 people sentenced in the organization will serve 2,336 months in prison.

Name Sentence Edward Washington 396 months Davanti Heard-White 324 months John Humphrey 276 months Arnon Lake 181 months Jeffrey Humphrey 180 months Jordan Suttles 180 months Maguel Villanueva 151 months Demetrus Heard 121 months Demanuel Porter 120 months Marquise Brooks 96 months Jamar Street 87 months Jerome Till 70 months Angela Dority 60 months Michael Terry 57 months Latisha Mack 37 months

