15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Collectively, the 15 people sentenced in the organization will serve 2,336 months in prison.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final of 15 defendants in a drug trafficking organization in Mid-Michigan has been sentenced.
Edward Washington was sentenced to serve 396 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for his role in distributing fentanyl across the Lansing area.
Washington is one of the multiple people arrested in August 2021 in a large-scale investigation of two drug trafficking organizations in the Lansing area that resulted in the seizure of cash, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and more than 20 guns.
Background: 16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing
“Edward Washington oversaw the distribution of bulk quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin throughout the Lansing area,” said DEA Special Agent Orville O. Greene. “This successful prosecution and sentencing is a reminder that the DEA will pursue these criminals to not only stop the illegal distribution of poisons in our community but also to prevent the associated violence.”
The investigation was led by the DEA and the Lansing Police Department.
Collectively, the 15 people sentenced in the organization will serve 2,336 months in prison.
|Name
|Sentence
|Edward Washington
|396 months
|Davanti Heard-White
|324 months
|John Humphrey
|276 months
|Arnon Lake
|181 months
|Jeffrey Humphrey
|180 months
|Jordan Suttles
|180 months
|Maguel Villanueva
|151 months
|Demetrus Heard
|121 months
|Demanuel Porter
|120 months
|Marquise Brooks
|96 months
|Jamar Street
|87 months
|Jerome Till
|70 months
|Angela Dority
|60 months
|Michael Terry
|57 months
|Latisha Mack
|37 months
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.