Advertise With Us

15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation

Collectively, the 15 people sentenced in the organization will serve 2,336 months in prison.
(Arizona's Family)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final of 15 defendants in a drug trafficking organization in Mid-Michigan has been sentenced.

Edward Washington was sentenced to serve 396 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for his role in distributing fentanyl across the Lansing area.

Washington is one of the multiple people arrested in August 2021 in a large-scale investigation of two drug trafficking organizations in the Lansing area that resulted in the seizure of cash, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and more than 20 guns.

Background: 16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing

“Edward Washington oversaw the distribution of bulk quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin throughout the Lansing area,” said DEA Special Agent Orville O. Greene.  “This successful prosecution and sentencing is a reminder that the DEA will pursue these criminals to not only stop the illegal distribution of poisons in our community but also to prevent the associated violence.”

The investigation was led by the DEA and the Lansing Police Department.

Collectively, the 15 people sentenced in the organization will serve 2,336 months in prison.

NameSentence
Edward Washington396 months
Davanti Heard-White324 months
John Humphrey276 months
Arnon Lake181 months
Jeffrey Humphrey180 months
Jordan Suttles180 months
Maguel Villanueva151 months
Demetrus Heard121 months
Demanuel Porter120 months
Marquise Brooks96 months
Jamar Street87 months
Jerome Till70 months
Angela Dority60 months
Michael Terry57 months
Latisha Mack37 months

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
Jessica Bice
Lansing woman found guilty of homicide in death of boy with special needs
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Police investigate vandalism after ‘Trump,’ ‘MAGA’ found burnt into grass in City of Jackson golf course

Latest News

Michigan State Police
2 teen boys killed in fiery crash south of Laingsburg
Summer is here! Nicole Buchmann swings by the News 10+ Digital Desk to join Taylor and has a...
A sunny, warm start to summer and a sneak peek of Studio 10!
A sunny, warm start to summer and a sneak peek of Studio 10!
A sunny, warm start to summer and a sneak peek of Studio 10!
Page Avenue, Elm Avenue intersection in Jackson closing for ‘urgent’ sewer repair