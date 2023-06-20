Staudt on Sports LIVE: Where will Draymond go?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about former Spartan Draymond Green declining a $27.6 million player option with the Golden State Warriors. Where will he go from here? Plus we check in on the Men’s College World Series elimination game in Omaha, Nebraska where TCU is taking on Oral Roberts.

