Staudt on Sports LIVE: Where will Draymond go?

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about former Spartan Draymond Green declining a $27.6 million player option with the Golden State Warriors. Where will he go from here? Plus we check in on the Men’s College World Series elimination game in Omaha, Nebraska where TCU is taking on Oral Roberts.

Want to share your thoughts? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and let us know in the chat!

