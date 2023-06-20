Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Izzo Family Medical Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo is in Lansing, along with his wife Lupe, for a ribbon cutting ceremony of the Izzo Family Medical Center at McLaren Greater Lansing.

Along with McLaren Greater Lansing, MSU Health Care, and Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital officials are set to begin seeing patients on June 26 for McLaren and MSU Health Care, and July 11 for Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

