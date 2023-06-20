Advertise With Us

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Izzo Family Medical Center

Building on McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital campus named after MSU coach Tom Izzo and family
Building on McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital campus named after MSU coach Tom Izzo and family
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo is in Lansing, along with his wife Lupe, for a ribbon cutting ceremony of the Izzo Family Medical Center at McLaren Greater Lansing.

Along with McLaren Greater Lansing, MSU Health Care, and Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital officials are set to begin seeing patients on June 26 for McLaren and MSU Health Care, and July 11 for Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

