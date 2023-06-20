Rain holds off until the weekend and what’s ahead
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rachelle Legrand joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at what’s on Studio 10 for Tuesday. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at our forecast on this last full day of spring for 2023, and we check in with members of our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news that starts with First @ 4.
- Rain Holds Off until the Weekend
- Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Izzo Family Medical Center
- Police investigate vandalism after ‘Trump,’ ‘MAGA’ found burnt into grass in City of Jackson golf course
- Extra Innings: Acrobatics and big bats lead to split series with Peoria
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 20, 2023
- Average High: 80º Average Low 58º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1953
- Lansing Record Low: 35° 1897
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1953
- Jackson Record Low: 42º 2003
