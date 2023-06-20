Advertise With Us

Rain holds off until the weekend and what’s ahead

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rachelle Legrand joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at what’s on Studio 10 for Tuesday. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at our forecast on this last full day of spring for 2023, and we check in with members of our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news that starts with First @ 4.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 20, 2023

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 58º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1953
  • Lansing Record Low: 35° 1897
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 2003

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
One hospitalized after motorcycle T-bones car in Lansing
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Mental health crisis leads to police presence in Meridian Township
Teenager dies after car was hit by a tow truck in Ionia County

Latest News

Part 1 of 4
Unity in our Community: A News 10 Juneteenth special - Part 1
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Attorney General Dana Nessel paid a visit to Flint on Tuesday, June 20 for the launch of...
AG, Genesee Co. officials launch job court
Average Lansing gas prices fall 9 cents per gallon