Police investigate vandalism after ‘Trump,’ ‘MAGA’ found burnt into grass in City of Jackson golf course

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating multiple incidents of vandalism at the Ella Sharp Park golf course where ‘Trump,” “MAGA” and other phrases were burned into the grass.

The City of Jackson said the phrases were burnt into greens, turf and fairways near eight holes of the 18-hole golf course over the weekend of Friday, June 9.

Police believe the suspects used a liquid chemical substance to write the messages on the grass, and the suspects could face felony charges for the vandalism.

According to the City of Jackson, the damage to the golf course is currently more than $10,000.

Police set up cameras around the golf course and will increase patrols throughout the area.

Anyone with information about the golf course vandalism is urged to contact Sgt. Andrew Mosier of the Jackson Police Department by emailing amosier@cityofjackson.org or calling 517-768- 8644.

