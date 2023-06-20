MSU survivor crowned Miss Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A survivor of the mass shooting at Michigan State University has been crowned the new Miss Michigan.

During the competition, Maya Schuhknect showcased her art skills as a speed painter. She said she used her art to help get her through adversity in her life.

Her mom had breast cancer when she was 13 and while studying graphic design at MSU, she survived the mass shooting. Weeks later, her dad died unexpectedly.

“Life just keeps throwing waves at you and you don’t know what’s going to come, but that’s just the cards you were given,” Schuhknect said. “Through that hard time, I have been using the arts and as Miss Michigan, I’m really excited to tell people that story and say, ‘Look at me. I’m successful. I still see all these great things in life despite all these bad things that have happened to me, and I’m actively using the arts to feel better each and every day.’”

She said she hopes her win will inspire other people with unique talents to compete with the organization.

She will now represent Michigan in the next Miss America contest. The date and location of Miss America 2024 has not yet been announced.

More information on the Miss Michigan context can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.