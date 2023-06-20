Advertise With Us

More warm, dry weather ahead and Tuesday’s top stories

By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Expect more warm and dry weather this week but some rain chances will return over the weekend. Fire danger will be very high to extreme through this week so absolutely no burning outside is recommended.

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the rest of our week and Taylor Gattoni joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to share the morning’s top stories.

Have questions or comments for the team? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and let us know in the chat!

