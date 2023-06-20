Mid-Michigan Matters: Staying safe from mosquitos
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first mosquito-borne virus of the year was detected in Saginaw County.
Emily Dinh, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the dangers of mosquitos and the potential of spreading diseases.
