Mid-Michigan Matters: Staying safe from mosquitos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first mosquito-borne virus of the year was detected in Saginaw County.

Emily Dinh, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the dangers of mosquitos and the potential of spreading diseases.

