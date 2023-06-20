Jackson golf course vandalism repairs estimated to cost $10,000

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The name of former president Trump is chemically burned into a golf course in Jackson. Authorities are asking for your help to find the vandals. The chemical burns on the course appeared roughly a week ago.

Hitting the golf course at Ella Sharp Park on Tuesday morning, were many groups of young golfers. What met them at the greens during their youth golf league was politically charged vandalism that included profanity.

“I don’t know if the greens will come back or not, we gotta great crew here. I’m sure they’ll do the best they can to get it back where it was,” said Dennis Savageau, a Golfer and Course Ranger.

Repairs are costing the city of Jackson about $10,000, money being taken away from community programs, staff, and the parks and trails. The city says there has been a big increase in vandalism in Jackson.

“This is upsetting to us, and it’s upsetting because it takes so much of our resources to clean up, you know we want to spend our efforts serving the community and improving the community, and it’s really hard for us to do that when we’re always trying to take care of vandalism,” said Aaron Dimick, City of Jackson Spokesperson.

News 10 drove a golf cart through the front nine and found at least three holes that have some type of profanity burned into the grass.

“I think whether you agree with message or not, it’s still an unpleasant thing to encounter when you’re just going out to enjoy golf at a beautiful golf course on a nice day like this,” said Dimick.

Although the grounds crew has done what it can to cover up the vandalism, it’s in big letters on eight holes and upset a lot of golfers on Tuesday.

“I fervently hope that they catch him, and then punish him for what they do, and not community service make them do some time on it.” said Philip Sullivan, a golfer at the course for about 25 years.

“We got pretty mad about the whole thing then we couldn’t understand why. Every golfer you talk to has got the same opinion. We’re just so, we don’t understand it. it’s pointless, we don’t understand it.” said Savageau.

While the grounds crew works to make repairs, the city of Jackson says it’s adding more security cameras, and increasing police patrols in the area.

The city of Jackson hopes anyone with more information, will contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-768-8644.

