Jackson County residents raise concerns over alert system amid homicide investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A deadly shooting in Summit Township has some people voicing concerns about how they were notified.

A CodeRED Alert was issued Monday for Summit Township, where people were instructed to shelter-in-place.

Police are looking for four people they believe are connected in the shooting death of 29-year-old Keon Devonte Aguilar.

At about 1 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Hollis and Francis streets. When police arrived on the scene, the shooter was gone. That’s what prompted the city’s emergency management office to send out a CodeRED Alert to the community.

“I don’t know, it just seemed like a little bit too much, too soon,” said resident Devin Morris. “Too fast, I guess.”

SHELTER IN PLACE IF YOU’RE IN THE AREA OF HOLLIS ST IN SUMMIT TWP. DUE TO AN ACTIVE GUNMAN SITUATION. REPORT SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY TO 911

The alert had residents fearing another mass shooting was underway.

“The word active shooter nowadays, if you throw that around it just seems like it will cause a lot more panic,” Morris said.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said they are working hard to find those responsible and that they have identified individuals of interest in their investigation and they might know where to find them.

“We believe we have a good location on a couple of the people we are looking for, and we are pursuing those leads as we speak,” Schuette said.

He said they acted as quickly as possible to alert people of the situation and that having an emergency system - like CodeRED - can keep people safe.

Summit Township can expect to see an enhanced police presence.

“We are going to continue to patrol that area vigorously to make sure the residents feel safe, and we will be on top of our game in taking care of them,” Schuette said.

Authorities want residents to know that they need the CodeRED app to see the alerts. More information can be found here.

The sheriff’s office believes the people involved in Monday’s shooting knew each other and there is no current threat to the public. The persons of interest remain at large. More information on the shooting, including descriptions of the suspects, can be found here.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Aguilar’s death is asked to contact Jackson County Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931.

