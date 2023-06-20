First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will look and feel a lot like Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We do have a very small chance of seeing a sprinkle or two of rain popping up this afternoon, but for most of us it will be a dry day. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures tumble back to around 60º.

Thursday and Friday we should have a little more in the way of cloud cover as a storm system south of Michigan pushes some moisture our way. If you are hoping for some rain from this moisture, for the most part you will be out of luck. We have only about a 10% chance of seeing a stray sprinkle of rain. Temperatures should be a few degrees cooler with highs in the low 80s Thursday and near 80º Friday.

Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm return to the forecast for the weekend. The key term is “scattered” with the activity just hit or miss both days this weekend. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s both days.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 21, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1988

Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868

Jackson Record High: 97º 1988

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1992

