Average Lansing gas prices fall 9 cents per gallon

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Average gas prices in Lansing fell 9.2 cents last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon on June 20.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 156.4 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Lansing was priced at $3.31 per gallon on June 19, while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a 58 cents per gallon difference.

The national average of gas fell 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

