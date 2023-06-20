Advertise With Us

AG, Genesee Co. officials launch job court

Attorney General Dana Nessel paid a visit to Flint on Tuesday, June 20 for the launch of...
Attorney General Dana Nessel paid a visit to Flint on Tuesday, June 20 for the launch of Genesee County’s job court program.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel paid a visit to Flint on Tuesday, June 20 for the launch of Genesee County’s job court program.

Nessel joined Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and members of the county prosecutor’s office to highlight the initiative, which is aimed at diverting people from the criminal justice system and into good-paying jobs.

The program offers Michiganders accused of low-level, non-assaults a chance to obtain and maintain employment.

“Really checks all the boxes. Smart on crime, reduces the burden on our criminal justice system, puts offenders on a permanent path to success. It helps our local businesses and it makes our communities safer,” Nessel said.

Eligible defendants will get matched with participating employers to work and learn career skills.

For more information about the program, click here.

Read next:
SVSU approves tuition increase
Saginaw Valley State University
Saginaw Area Fireworks needs volunteers for patriotic flag raising
Saginaw Area Fireworks is looking for volunteers of all ages to join them in what it calls an...
Narcan stand now offered at East Side Soup Kitchen
In what is being described as a first-of-its-kind in Saginaw County, TEN16 Recovery Network and...
‘An answer to prayer’: Homeless men’s shelter opens in Saginaw
The Well homeless shelter

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township, persons of interest at large
One hospitalized after motorcycle T-bones car in Lansing
Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership
Mental health crisis leads to police presence in Meridian Township
Teenager dies after car was hit by a tow truck in Ionia County

Latest News

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Average Lansing gas prices fall 9 cents per gallon
Building on McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital campus named after MSU coach Tom Izzo and family
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Izzo Family Medical Center
Expect more warm and dry weather this week but some rain chances will return over the weekend....
More warm, dry weather ahead and Tuesday’s top stories