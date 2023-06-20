Advocates fight against racial disparities in Black mental, maternal health in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Advocates in Michigan are helping put an end to racial disparities for women of color. Only 25% of Black adults seek mental health treatment compared to 40% of white adults who get the help they need. Women of color suffer with pregnancy complications 20% more than their white counterparts.

On Tuesday, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. led a conversation at the Michigan State Capitol calling for equality in mental and maternal health settings.

“I went to the emergency room. I was experiencing leakage and I thought something was wrong. They sent me home. Told me to see my doctor, she sent me home,” said Kieya Morrison. Six days later, she said she found out that her baby was not getting any fluids. She gave birth to a premature son at three pounds and 16 ounces.

“During that whole process, as I reflect about it, I always feel like nobody listened to me. Like I was saying ‘Hey, something’s wrong, something’s wrong.”

Morrison said nobody really listened, so she became her own advocate.

“I think people don’t connect to us sometimes and they don’t understand us and so when we do speak out, they don’t receive it because they don’t understand us.”

Now, Morrison said her son is almost 17 years old, he’s healthy, and an athlete standing six feet tall.

Dr. Shetina M. Jones is a member of AKA and an advocate for mental and maternal health equality. “Mental health continues to be a point that is very important to our community. We need to have conversations about it. Sometimes there’s taboos around mental health, but it’s important.”

Tanesha Ash-Shakoor is a survivor of physical and mental abuse. She said even though therapy is not common in the Black community, it was the only way she could start re-writing her story after being diagnosed with PTSD.

“Which I still have – ongoing PTSD. So, I’m constantly in therapy. And being able to sit and process my thoughts, I have increased my emotional intelligence.”

In the Black community, the number of people with health coverage is significantly lower than other groups.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.