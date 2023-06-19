Advertise With Us

Spiritual presentation teaches the role of spirituality during slavery

Meridian Township hosts a Juneteenth spiritual review. Focusing on the role of spirituality...
Meridian Township hosts a Juneteenth spiritual review. Focusing on the role of spirituality during slavery.(wilx)
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sunday marks the 3rd annual freedom festival in Meridian Township and the community held a spiritual presentation at the Meridian Historical Chapel in honor of Juneteenth.

It is meant to teach the community how spirituality led to the construction of modern Black excellence and experience. The presentation on Sunday focused on how religious text was used in the history of slavery.

“Pastor Marvin spoke about the slave Bible and its history, especially in America and how it was used. [It was] taken out of the context of the general Bible and used to persuade slaves of their position and then used around the community to convince others about slaves and their position,” said Amber Clark.

Clark added these presentations are meant to create a space for honoring Juneteenth as a day of independence. And the goal is to mimic the experience of Black spirituality.

The inspiration for the presentations Clark says came from Dr. Martin Luther King who placed his spirituality at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

Last years presentation was about how spirituality created a foundation for Black people to find an equal space.

“Every event we do tells a different story of Black magic and Black inspiration. People are encouraged, all people. I get compliments from the Black community, from the White community, from all members of the brown and BIPOC communities that this is something that’s important. It inspires other people that have a story that hasn’t been told, that they feel this might be a space and a place for them to tell that story and share with others,” said Clark.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone, two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an...
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, narcotics, $82K following traffic stop
Golf ball-sized hail causes damage to Livingston County golf course
Photos from the FBI's affidavit on the allegations.
19-year-old arrested for East Lansing synagogue threat
Clinton County family overcomes challenges to treat daughter’s rare neurological syndrome
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf

Latest News

East Lansing celebrates their first Juneteenth March
City of East Lansing celebrates first Juneteenth march
Families celebrating Father’s Day in Lansing
One hospitalized after motorcycle T-bones car in Lansing
Community members clean 61 graves at Mount Hope Cemetery