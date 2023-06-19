Spiritual presentation teaches the role of spirituality during slavery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sunday marks the 3rd annual freedom festival in Meridian Township and the community held a spiritual presentation at the Meridian Historical Chapel in honor of Juneteenth.

It is meant to teach the community how spirituality led to the construction of modern Black excellence and experience. The presentation on Sunday focused on how religious text was used in the history of slavery.

“Pastor Marvin spoke about the slave Bible and its history, especially in America and how it was used. [It was] taken out of the context of the general Bible and used to persuade slaves of their position and then used around the community to convince others about slaves and their position,” said Amber Clark.

Clark added these presentations are meant to create a space for honoring Juneteenth as a day of independence. And the goal is to mimic the experience of Black spirituality.

The inspiration for the presentations Clark says came from Dr. Martin Luther King who placed his spirituality at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

Last years presentation was about how spirituality created a foundation for Black people to find an equal space.

“Every event we do tells a different story of Black magic and Black inspiration. People are encouraged, all people. I get compliments from the Black community, from the White community, from all members of the brown and BIPOC communities that this is something that’s important. It inspires other people that have a story that hasn’t been told, that they feel this might be a space and a place for them to tell that story and share with others,” said Clark.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.