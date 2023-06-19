Jackson County Sheriff investigating homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township

UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff’s office told News 10 there is no active shooter at this time.

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A shelter-in-place was ordered on the border of the City of Jackson and Summit Township.

On Monday, June 19, people in the Hollis Street area received a shelter-in-place message due to an active gunman situation. People were told to report suspicious activity and call 911.

Jackson officials later told News 10 that they are investigating a homicide on Hollis Street in Summit Township. Meanwhile, there is no active shooter at this time.

This is a breaking story, News 10 has sent a crew out to the affected area to find more information.

