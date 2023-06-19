Royals bring road losing streak into matchup with the Tigers

Kansas City Royals (19-52, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-40, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.78 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (0-2, 6.08 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -147, Royals +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Detroit Tigers looking to break a seven-game road slide.

Detroit has a 15-18 record at home and a 30-40 record overall. The Tigers have a 25-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Kansas City is 19-52 overall and 9-24 in road games. The Royals have an 8-39 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 17 doubles and eight home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 14-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Edward Olivares has 10 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 7-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

Royals: 1-9, .241 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Vierling: day-to-day (back), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.