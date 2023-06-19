Mental health crisis leads to police presence in Meridian Township

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A heavy police presence lined the area of Hannah Blvd. Monday morning for a person suffering a mental health crisis.

Ingham County Sheriff and Meridian Police were on the scene near the MSU Health Care Pharmacy at Hannah Blvd. and Esoteric Way on June 19 at 8:15 a.m.

According to officials, police were called to the area because a person had a mental health crisis and needed help. The situation was resolved peacefully and the person was given treatment for the incident.

Meridian Township Police told News 10 there is no immediate danger in the area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.