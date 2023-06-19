Advertise With Us

Families celebrating Father’s Day in Lansing

(WILX)
By Riley Connell
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Lansing celebrate dad, just for being Dad; that’s what Father’s Day is all about.

Some fathers are fishing and grilling, but Enrique Mendez couldn’t pass up a trip to Potter Park Zoo with his boys.

“I’m not really big on gift getting, more so family time,” he said. “My wife looked up zoos in the area and said ‘Hey, dads get in free on Father’s Day, let’s go.”

There was no lack of foot traffic at Jackson Field, as families piled in for the Father’s Day game. It was a special day for Harrison Barter and his dad.

“It’s just really fun,” Harrison said. “He does fun things.”

He was hoping to catch a game ball, but Dad Jeff was just happy to see some quality time with his favorite people.

“Even just coming to a ball game, it’s just the companionship,” he said. “They’re my best friends, my son, and my wife.”

When Old Town is Dad’s favorite Lansing spot, there’s a good chance it’s where he’ll want to spend Father’s Day. At least that was the case for Robby Lewis, who said nothing melts his troubles away like being with his kids.

“Every problem in my life, I forget about it when I’m in the heat of the moment of being my kids’ dad,” he said.

For his daughters Camryn and Elianna, there’s one thing that makes Dad really great.

“He buys me a lot of chocolate bars,” Camryn said.

These dads were feeling the love today, no matter where they were.

