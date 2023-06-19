Advertise With Us

Extra Innings: Acrobatics and big bats lead to split series with Peoria

By Seth Wells
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts head into a new week after splitting a series with the Peoria Chiefs, complete with acrobatics and a walk-off home run in the 10th inning! The Lugnuts broadcast team of Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Seth Wells to discuss the series.

Next up for the Lugnuts: a two-week road trip facing the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Great Lakes Loons.

