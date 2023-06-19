City of East Lansing celebrates first Juneteenth march

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Juneteenth is right around the corner and Mid-Michigan communities are celebrating across the area. In East Lansing, they held the first ever Juneteenth community march for the city.

Participants in the march went from the East Lansing Hannah Community Center to the East Lansing farmer’s market. The march was led by Kefentse Chike, a professor of drumming.

The director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of East Lansing says they got the idea when a small community hosted their own Juneteenth celebration.

“It really hearkens back to 2020 when one of our neighborhoods Pinecrest, decided to host their very first Juneteenth celebration. And we thought as the City of East Lansing, that we would be able then to invite the entire community to participate in the march and bring them to the farmer’s market as a part of a celebration of the Juneteenth… holiday in the day,” said Elaine Hardy.

Hardy says community marches over the years varied in size but they were very happy with the turnout at the celebration.

“As we reflect on the Juneteenth holiday and really think about what it means for us as Americans. It really truly marks another Independence Day. As a community and as a nation when we can really began to take in the full breath of our American history, I just think it enriches all of us. So, celebrating Juneteenth, recognizing those individuals who were enslaved in this country, who really built the fabric of this country and having a day to recognize the freedom for all Americans I think is important,” said Hardy.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.