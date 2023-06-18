Water main break closes down Okemos Road

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A major road in Meridian Township is closed due to a water main break.

According to the Meridian Township website, Okemos Road between Central Park Drive and Haslett Road is closed until further notice due to a water main break in the area.

The road was closed on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Okemos Road does remain passable however between Gaylord C. Smith Court and Haslett Road according to officials.

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area on their commutes.

For updates on the road closure, you can click right here.

