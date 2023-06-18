Advertise With Us

Tigers play the Twins leading series 2-1

The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins with a 2-1 series lead
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a two-run single hit by...
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a two-run single hit by Matt Vierling during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Detroit Tigers (29-40, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-35, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Twins: Louie Varland (3-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -215, Tigers +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 21-16 at home and 36-35 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Detroit is 14-22 in road games and 29-40 overall. The Tigers have a 21-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 9-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Rogers leads Detroit with nine home runs while slugging .438. Matt Vierling is 9-for-21 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

