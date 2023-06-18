People celebrate their pride at Lansing Pride Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For Pride Month, people in Mid-Michigan celebrated their pride in Old Town for the Lansing Pride festival.

People lined Turner Street to celebrate Pride Month. Meanwhile, hundreds of vendors were set up for people to shop for goods while they visit including artists, flower shops, and merchandise.

Event organizer Brooke Locke said the event is a chance for people to express their love for one another.

“Today is all about love. It’s all about acceptance, and it’s all about celebrating each other. We are doing that in every way possible. And so, it’s our day to just be out there and love anybody who wants to attend.”

People were also met with the “Pride Cadillac” at the event that Locke says came off of the assembly for the celebration.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.