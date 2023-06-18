Advertise With Us

People celebrate their pride at Lansing Pride Festival

(MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For Pride Month, people in Mid-Michigan celebrated their pride in Old Town for the Lansing Pride festival.

People lined Turner Street to celebrate Pride Month. Meanwhile, hundreds of vendors were set up for people to shop for goods while they visit including artists, flower shops, and merchandise.

Event organizer Brooke Locke said the event is a chance for people to express their love for one another.

“Today is all about love. It’s all about acceptance, and it’s all about celebrating each other. We are doing that in every way possible. And so, it’s our day to just be out there and love anybody who wants to attend.”

People were also met with the “Pride Cadillac” at the event that Locke says came off of the assembly for the celebration.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Only in Michigan’ - Police cruiser damaged by hail in Howell
MSP seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone, two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an...
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, narcotics, $82K following traffic stop
Teen dies after 2 motorcycles crash on US-127 in Leoni Township
Shooting in Manistee hospitalizes 2 - No current threat to public, police say
Photos from the FBI's affidavit on the allegations.
19-year-old arrested for East Lansing synagogue threat

Latest News

Runners kick the weekend off at the 53rd Jackson Rose Run
New UAW President Shawn Fain issues strongest warning yet about strikes against 3 Detroit automakers
WILX Weather Webcast 6/17/2023 PM
Sunshine returns this weekend