Advertise With Us

One hospitalized after motorcycle T-bones car in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A person was hospitalized after hitting a car with their motorcycle on Sunday.

Lansing police said a motorcyclist T-boned a black Cadillac at the intersection of Jolly and Wise Road near Benjamin F. Davis Park on June 18 at around 11 a.m.

Police said the motorcyclist is listed in critical condition, while the driver of the Cadillac suffered no injuries.

Officials stated that an investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone, two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an...
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, narcotics, $82K following traffic stop
Golf ball-sized hail causes damage to Livingston County golf course
Photos from the FBI's affidavit on the allegations.
19-year-old arrested for East Lansing synagogue threat
Clinton County family overcomes challenges to treat daughter’s rare neurological syndrome
Teen dies after 2 motorcycles crash on US-127 in Leoni Township

Latest News

Community members clean 61 graves at Mount Hope Cemetery
People were given buckets and brushes to help them clean the graves of boys who died while in...
Community members clean 61 graves in Lansing
Sunshine and Summer Heat All of this Week
East Lansing Synagogue responds to threats