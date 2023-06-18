One hospitalized after motorcycle T-bones car in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A person was hospitalized after hitting a car with their motorcycle on Sunday.

Lansing police said a motorcyclist T-boned a black Cadillac at the intersection of Jolly and Wise Road near Benjamin F. Davis Park on June 18 at around 11 a.m.

Police said the motorcyclist is listed in critical condition, while the driver of the Cadillac suffered no injuries.

Officials stated that an investigation is ongoing.

