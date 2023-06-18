Advertise With Us

East Lansing Synagogue responds to threats

By Riley Connell
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To know that 19-year-old Seann Pietela is in FBI custody, and far from Congregation Shaarey Zedek, is a comfort to its members.

Pietela has been charged with making threats toward the congregation, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten, who filed the criminal complaint against Pietela Friday.

Officials say Pietela has allegedly shown evidence of a neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism, glorification of past mass shooters, and a desire and intent to mimic past mass shooters or mass casualty events. Additionally, they say Pietela allegedly communicated about planning to commit acts of violence to kill other people.

When Ben Cook first found out about the alleged planned attack on the synagogue he grew up in, he said it made him feel sick. The “what if” scenarios have been on his mind since — almost as much as the reality. But he’s grateful for the early intervention of law enforcement.

“Knowing that they caught this thing early, and that they took these things seriously, it just makes me feel a little bit of sense of relief,” he said.

The last several months brought a trail of violent threats, and acts, against Jewish people across the U.S., including threats made against Jewish Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, the spread of antisemitic flyers in Gaines Twp., and a mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

To say it’s unsettling is an understatement for Congregation Shaarey Zedek leaders like Congregation President Todd Cook.

“It’s a difficult thing,” he said. “I never thought I’d have to spend as much time as I do on security for our building, but it’s what we have to do.”

Shaarey Zedek Rabbi Amy Bigman told News 10, “it’s shocking when something like this hits close to home.”

She added that we’re living in a time where antisemitism has increased, and said the Jewish community has to stay vigilant, and synagogue leadership agrees.

“It’s unfortunate times, it’s just something that we have to be vigilant about, and to speak out about,” said Todd Cook.

Both Cook and Rabbi Bigman said eliminating Jewish hate starts with education. It’s a value that inspired Bigman to start working with the Interfaith Clergy Association. Through this work, she’s able to connect with other faith leaders to encourage peace, and a sense of community amongst Greater Lansing’s many religious groups.

After gathering for Shabbat, and a retirement celebration for a beloved congregation member, Bigman said they’re ready to move forward with a feeling of positivity.

Seann Pietela is scheduled to appear in federal court in Grand Rapids on June 22.

