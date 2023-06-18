Community members clean 61 graves at Mount Hope Cemetery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon cleaning the graves of 61 people.

At Mt. Hope Cemetary, a dozen people took time to clean the graves at the Boys Training School Site. People were given buckets and brushes to help them clean the graves of boys who died while in the custody of the state between 1856 and 1933.

The president of The Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries, Loretta Stanaway told News 10 one person’s heartwarming contribution to the grave site.

”Somebody came along recently and anonymously put some small toys at the upright Monument that the state had installed back in the fifties with the thought that, you know, these boys never really got to play much,” Stanaway said. “Many of ‘em probably never even had a toy. So there are toys now on the base of that monument.”

She later said the takeaway from the cleanup is everyone deserves to be remembered.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.