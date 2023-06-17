Runners kick the weekend off at the 53rd Jackson Rose Run

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson County enjoyed a weekend of running in Summit Township in Jackson College.

On Saturday morning, people ran 10 miles from the Jets Hanger in Summit Township as part of a three-day event. Organizers said proceeds from the run will go to the Jackson College Women’s Soccer Team. Meanwhile, race director Jeff Beagle, who has been with the Rose Run for decades, said the event started with only one race.

“It started as a 10 miler, back in the 1970′s. There wasn’t a lot of 5K’s, a lot of them were 10K’s, half marathons, marathons were a big one in the 70′s,” said Beagle. “And then from there as participation wained down they started putting in 5K’s to draw more people in and here we are today.”

This was the 53rd year for the Rose Run. Their final day for running is on Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

