Laingsburg blanked by Ottawa Lake Whiteford in D3 softball semifinal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In baseball and softball, sometimes elite pitching trumps elite hitting.

That was the case in Friday’s Division 3 softball semifinal, as Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s Unity Nelson struck out 11 Laingsburg batters en route to a 8-0 win.

“I mean that girl hasn’t lost this year so we knew we had a tough task and I thought we did a pretty good job,” Laingsburg head coach Jeff Cheadle said. “I mean she struck out 17 the last game she pitched so our job was to try to cut that down and I thought we did. We gave ourselves a shot but, ya know they’re a good team.”

For the Wolfpack, Addyson Buchin started strong, tossing 4 strikeouts in the first two innings, before losing a two-out battle with Kaydence Sheldon, who ripped an RBI single right between third base and the shortstop, which sparked two more runs to later score in a three-run third inning.

Laingsburg struggled touching the Bobcats’ junior pitcher, already committed to play at North Dakota, but the Wolfpack got a rare window in the fourth.

Buchin started the inning with a bloop single to center and moved to second after Savanna Stirm put a ball in play that couldn’t be played cleanly to get Buchin out at second base.

So with two Wolfpack runners on with no outs, Nelson quickly grabbed back momentum, striking out the next three batters to retire the side and get out of the inning unscathed.

Those two batters were Laingsburg’s only hits of the evening.

Whiteford went on to plate three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, before Nelson got her 11th and final strikeout to help the Bobcats move into Saturday’s championship game.

Cheadle graduates just three seniors, two of whom were in the starting lineup, from an extremely young team that started four freshman.

Getting his team to a spot it hasn’t been in nearly 50 years certainly has him confident they can build off of this year’s semifinal run.

“We made it to the regional finals the last couple of years. Our goal was try to make it another step and we did that,” Cheadle said. “The seniors led us to this point. Now the next group needs to try to take us to the next level.”

