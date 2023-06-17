Golf ball-sized hail causes damage to Livingston County golf course

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - People across Livingston County spent Thursday night and Friday cleaning up after dealing with hailstones Thursday.

Ground crews are hard at work at the Timber Trace Golf Club in Pinckney after hundreds of thousands of balls of ice rained down and destroyed the greens.

Director of golf Clif McLellan said Thursday’s hail looked like something from a movie.

“You looked at the trees; it looked like it was Jurassic Park with the T-Rex coming through the woods because all the leaves were just flying everywhere,” McLellan said. “And it was from the hail hitting the leaves and just spreading them everywhere.”

Fairways were covered in dimple marks and coated in debris. The worst damage was seen on the greens, which are now unplayable because of the divots.

“It looks like 50,000 golf balls hit the green at the same time and no one fixed the marks,” McLellan said.

In order to fix the greens, groundskeepers have to aerate the ground, water the grass, roll it out, add sand and brush it several times. This is a process the course superintendent, Mike Daily, said he had to research.

“It was a golf course out in Montana; they actually had a really bad hailstorm, and his greens, there were a lot of pictures, it actually looked exactly like our greens,” Daily said. “So I read the whole article, saw what he did, had some success, and we are doing something similar.”

Daily said that before they can get to each green, they have to deal with all the fallen foliage that is on the course.

“We have been working since about six o’clock this morning, hauling brush and debris off the course,” Daily said. “It was pretty extreme.”

For Timber Trace, the worst part of the storm was the timing. The course had a tournament scheduled for Saturday, and with Father’s Day on Sunday, McLellan said they are losing lots of money staying closed. He said they’re hoping to have made enough progress by Tuesday to allow golfers to play.

