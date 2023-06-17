Clinton County family overcomes challenges to treat daughter’s rare neurological syndrome

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A medical triumph for one Clinton County family, who has been fighting for years to help their daughter overcome a rare neurological syndrome.

It’s called Rett syndrome. There’s no known cure, but one promising medication. The family finally was finally approved for the treatment.

Lisa Rushin said she has been waiting for this day for what seemed like forever. Her daughter, Siera, was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a rare brain disease that only affects young girls. After years of searching for some type of cure, she was able to give her daughter Daybue, the only known treatment for Rett syndrome.

“We’re very fortunate that she’s even here,” Rushin said.

Rushin’s daughter, Siera, was diagnosed with Rett syndrome when she was only 2 years old. Siera was a lively toddler, but her mother knew something was wrong when Siera began to lose her coordination skills.

“That turned into lots of appointments, lots of tests, lots of specialists,” Rushin said.

The family finally received the Rett syndrome diagnosis from the University of Michigan Health. She said from there, Siera’s decline was rapid.

“Those next probably 3 to 4 years, we really saw Rett syndrome take hold on her,” Rushin said. “She completely lost the use of her hands, and her words stopped.”

There is no cure for Rett syndrome, but this year the FDA approved the drug Daybue. It is meant to improve the quality of life for those who have it.

Rushin said the process to get Daybue for her daughter was the hardest thing she’s ever done.

“On April 26th, it was approved,” Rushin recalled. “We were ecstatic, ‘Oh my gosh, we got it, we’re approved.’”

That’s when they hit another roadblock because the pharmacy that administers Daybue was out of state.

“It then came back, and they denied our approval based on Daybue was not on Michigan’s MPPL list,” Rushin said. “It’s been a lot of hoping, it’s been a lot of waiting.”

The Michigan Pharmaceutical Product List is the list of medications approved for coverage under Medicaid.

On June 6, the Michigan Pharmaceutical and Therapeutic Committee met, and at the top of the agenda was the approval of Daybue for Michigan families.

“I woke her up and I told her, she gave me this little smile, and we’ve just been waiting for this day,” Rushin said. “Today was the day she had her first dose.”

Rett syndrome has no cure as of yet. Daybue is only used to treat the syndrome, but in clinical studies, patients who used it saw significantly less severe symptoms and signs of Rett syndrome.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.