Troopers seriously injured after fleeing suspect crashes car into responding MSP vehicle

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers are seriously injured after a fleeing suspect crashed into a State Police car Thursday.

Authorities said the incident began when a trooper was in pursuit of a car they believed was stolen. A second trooper vehicle responding to assist was struck by the suspect’s vehicle at the intersection of Holbrook Avenue and Peck Street.

People in the fleeing car were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The two troopers in the hospital are listed as stable, according to authorities.

