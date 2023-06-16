Advertise With Us

Tracking rain chances for the weekend and what we’re working on for Friday

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of what’s ahead on Friday’s show airing at 3 p.m. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on our rain chances as we head into a warm, dry stretch and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of news starting with First @ 4.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 16, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1994, 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1994
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 1980

