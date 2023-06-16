Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Remembering the 1998 Stanley Cup championship

We check the US Open leaderboard and reflect on the Detroit Red Wings' game 4 win clinching the Stanley Cup for a consecutive season on this day in 1998.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday's edition of Staudt on Sports LIVE, has Fred Heumann filling in for Tim. We check the US Open leaderboard and reflect on the Detroit Red Wings game 4 win clinching the Stanley Cup for a consecutive season on this day in 1998.

Want to share your thoughts? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and let us know in the chat!

