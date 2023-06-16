Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Remembering the 1998 Stanley Cup championship

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday’s edition of Staudt on Sports LIVE, has Fred Heumann filling in for Tim. We check the US Open leaderboard and reflect on the Detroit Red Wings game 4 win clinching the Stanley Cup for a consecutive season on this day in 1998.

Want to share your thoughts? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and let us know in the chat!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Only in Michigan’ - Police cruiser damaged by hail in Howell
Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership
MSP seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone, two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an...
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, narcotics, $82K following traffic stop
Lansing residents demand action in community meeting regarding housing issues
Lansing residents demand action in community meeting regarding housing issues

Latest News

Jackson police introduces newest members of K9 team
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on our rain chances as we head into...
Tracking rain chances for the weekend and what we’re working on for Friday
sparrow
Sparrow releases annual report on deaths
MSU Board approves $3 billion budget, $8 million toward safety investments