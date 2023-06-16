Sparrow releases annual report on deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services has released its 2022 annual report on deaths in the five counties (Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee) in which Sparrow served as Medical Examiner at that time.

The report provides detail on manner of deaths, such as drugs, suicide, and homicide, along with historical data for comparison.

The report shows accidental and drug-related deaths, along with homicides, down in some local counties. The report also reveals the generosity of local organ donors in 2022. The Office of the Medical Examiner says referrals to connect families wishing to donate organs and tissue to Gift of Life Michigan were up greatly across the five counties, saving and healing hundreds of lives.

As the Office of the Medical Examiner, Sparrow is nationally accredited by the National Association of Medical Examiners to perform autopsies, postmortem examinations, and on-scene forensic death investigations as an important part of the investigation process.

