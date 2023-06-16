Advertise With Us

Ramp closures at I-94, I-69 interchange in Calhoun County begin Friday

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ramps on a major interchange in Mid-Michigan are closed beginning Friday for construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed ramps at the I-94 and the I-69 interchange on June 16 at around 7 a.m. so crews could rebuild them.

The eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-69 and the southbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed.

Officials said detours will be posted for drivers, and the closure is expected to last until July 20.

