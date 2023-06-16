Rabies-positive bat detected in Barry County, first of the season

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A rabies-positive bat was found in Middleville—the first rabies-positive bat identified in Barry County this year.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) was notified on June 16 that a bat found in Barry County tested positive for rabies.

BEDHD said the deadly but preventable disease could spread to people and pets through an infected or rabid animal’s bites or scratches. The health department also said bats are the most common way people in Michigan and the United States come in contact with rabies.

BEDHD said people and domestic animals should avoid contact with bats—any direct contact with a bat should be considered a possible exposure to rabies. Other potential exposures include finding a bat in the same room as someone who may not be aware that contact has occurred, such as a sleeping person, a child, or someone mentally disabled or intoxicated.

If an animal has bitten someone or has been in contact with, exposed to, or bitten by a bat, contact BEDHD at (517) 541-2641 as soon as possible. The law requires all animal bites to be reported to local Animal Control and the local Health Department.

BEDHD urges people not to let the bat go if someone may have been exposed to one, safely capture the bat for rabies testing and immediately contact BEDHD.

It is also important to protect pets against rabies. The best way to do this is to have dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated against rabies by a veterinarian and to prevent pets from coming into contact with wild animals while outside. If a pet might have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal such as a bat, raccoon, or skunk, contact a veterinarian for instructions on preventing rabies.

To speak to the BEDHD Communicable Disease (CD) Nurse, call (517) 541-2641.

For BEDHD after-hours, weekend and holiday emergencies, call (517) 541-2683.

To contact Animal Control, call:

Barry County: (269) 948-4805

Eaton County: (517) 543-5755

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.