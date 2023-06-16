Potter Park Zoo announces arrival of ring-tailed lemur pup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo announced the arrival of a healthy, vibrant ring-tailed lemur pup.

The ring-tailed lemur—scientifically known as Lemur Catta—was born on Thursday, June 8. This is the second successful birth of this species in the last year.

The lemur pup has been actively nursing from its mother and exploring its surroundings, under the care of the zoo’s animal care team.

(Potter Park Zoo)

(Potter Park Zoo)

Native to Madagascar, the primates have a distinctive feature of 13 alternating black and white bands on their tails. Potter Park Zoo said that initially clinging to their mother’s bellies, the infants will soon be observed riding jockey-style on their mothers’ backs. They gradually sample solid foods within a week and gain independence over the course of a month. However, the pups will continue to nurse and seek comfort from their mothers until they are weaned at around five or six months of age.

“The birth of an endangered species at the zoo is always an incredibly rewarding experience and we are overjoyed by the arrival of this healthy baby,” said Annie Marcum, Carnivore and Primate Area Lead Keeper. “Our team has been working closely with the entire troop to ensure their well-being and provide the best possible care.”

Visitors can now see the lemur family in the Feline and Primate House.

Congratulations to the proud parents, Han and Madi!

(Potter Park Zoo)

