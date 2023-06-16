Organ donations up, homicides down says Sparrow report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A recent report from the Office of the Medical Examiner at Sparrow Hospital shows organ donations are on the rise in Mid-Michigan.

The annual death report reveals how people are dying, county by county, but Sparrow officials believe the data can also help save lives.

“The benefit is that it will help increase opiate prevention initiatives, safe sleep for children,” said Chief Investigator for the Office of the Medical Examiner, Michelle Fox. “It helps to increase awareness on what’s going on in their community.”

Some of the key findings in the report are an overall decrease in drug-related deaths and homicides over the last several years. Eaton County saw a single homicide in 2022, down from seven in 2021. Ingham County cut its homicides down by more than half, with a total of 19 in 2022, down from 31 in 2021.

Those numbers were a welcomed surprise for Fox, who said it’s good to finally see the homicide numbers decreasing. The rising number of organ donations were no surprise to the people at Gift of Life Michigan.

Since April, the organ donation center saw record highs, which Vice President of Communications and External Relations, Patrick Wells-O’Brien said were driven by stronger communication with the public and collaboration from community partners, like Sparrow.

“A busy ICU unit, and somebody is having dyer news, it requires somebody from Sparrow to pick up the phone, and call someone from Gift of Life,” he said. “So it’s truly a multi-pronged effort.”

In some cases, a completely health donor can save eight lives with their organs. As people become more aware of the impact organ donation can have, Wells-O’Brien said he’s hopeful that next year’s report will show even greater success.

