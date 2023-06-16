‘Only in Michigan’ - Police cruiser damaged by hail in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police vehicle sustained “significant damage” from a hail storm Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, it happened at about 5 p.m. in Howell. Police said the vehicle saw damage to its hood, roof, trunk and A and B pillars.

They said three hours after the storm, despite it being 70 degrees, hail was still on the ground.

“Only in Michigan!!!” the agency posted on social media.

