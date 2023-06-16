Okemos High School students build solar-powered car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of Okemos High School students built a car that doesn’t run on gas, but is powered by the sun.

Aside from everyday school work, the students have been brainstorming and building over the 2022-23 school year, spending countless number of hours in the school’s garage.

“It’s pretty unreal, right? I mean building a car from scratch,” said Okemos High School Solar Club President Jun Hong.

The Solar Car Club was on hiatus during the pandemic but was brought back last year.

The car has solar panels on it to collect energy. If it’s a cloudy day, there is a backup battery.

“We can’t just emit carbons forever,” said senior Aniket Innuganti.

The team has been spending time building and doing practice runs, getting the car in tip-top shape before they head to a national competition.

“We’ve put in the work,” said senior David Shi. “We’ve done a lot over the summer and we’ve still got a lot to go.”

The Okemos Solar Car Club is one of two teams in Michigan competing in the Solar Car Challenge in Dallas, Texas.

“20 to 40 teams compete and it’s just kids like us, high school teams from all over the nation, they build a car,” Hong said.

They’re driving cars about 1,000 from Dallas to Palmdale, California over the course of eight days.

“I look forward to meeting with other teams and talking about how they went through their process,” Shi said.

While there have been challenges along the way, Hong said the team was dedicated and spent time researching and brainstorming how to make the best car possible.

