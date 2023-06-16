Advertise With Us

Multiple people injured in Manistee shootings, suspect at large

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANISTEE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Manistee are being asked to stay inside after multiple shootings took place Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the Manistee City Police, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple crime scenes, at 5th and Hancock streets, 8th and Kosciusko streets, 9th and Vine streets, and near the intersection of 2nd and Sycamore streets.

Residents are urged to avoid the areas.

Two people have been hospitalized and City Hall has closed early due to the situation.

Police believe there are no current threats to the public.

A suspect has not yet been taken into custody. Authorities describe the suspect as being a tall Black man with dreadlocks wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

